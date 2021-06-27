Dragging The Classics: The Brady Bunch: Sitcom Cast Members to Recreate Roles

Get ready to go watch members of the cast of The Brady Bunch together again. A recreation of an episode of the iconic family comedy is planned by Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment. Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland, Eve Plumb and Susan Olsen will reunite for the special event and two of the actors will be playing their original roles.

Paramount+ revealed more about the event in a press release.

“Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, and MTV Entertainment Studios, today announced a new crossover event in celebration of Pride Month, DRAGGING THE CLASSICS: THE BRADY BUNCH, will drop Wednesday, June 30, exclusively on Paramount+. The streaming service also revealed the first act of RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS ahead of the highly anticipated launch on Thursday, June 24. From World of Wonder – producers of the Emmy® Award-winning Drag Race franchise – DRAGGING THE CLASSICS: THE BRADY BUNCH is making and breaking pop culture history as it reunites “The Brady Bunch” original cast members alongside RuPaul’s Drag Race favorites as they recreate the iconic episode, “Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?” for an innovative, one-of-a-kind event that uses state-of-the-art technology to transport the cast into the original Brady house. The Brady Bunch original cast members: Barry Williams as Mike Brady

Christopher Knight as Peter Brady

Mike Lookinland as Bobby Brady

Eve Plumb as Lucy

Susan Olsen as Margie Alongside “Drag Race” favorites: Shea Couleé as Marcia Brady

Bianca Del Rio as Carol Brady

BenDeLaCreme stepping out of drag as Greg Brady

Kylie Sonique Love as Jan Brady

Nina West as Alice

Kandy Muse as Cindy Brady

Special appearance by RuPaul as the Wig Attendant

Special appearance by Michelle Visage as Helen”

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Brady Bunch? Do you plan to watch the episode recreation on Paramount+ later this month?