Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Magnum PI: Season Five; Michael Rady (Chicago Med) Joins Series for NBC Premiere

by Regina Avalos,

Chicago Med TV Show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

Magnum PI has a new face joining the cast. Michael Rady (Chicago Med) is joining the series for season five.

Per TV Line, Rady will “recur during Season 5 of the island drama as Detective Chris Childs of the Honolulu PD.” His first appearance will be in the season five premiere.

Starring Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang, and Amy Hill, the series is a reboot of the classic 1980s series of the same name.

NBC has not yet announced a premiere date for the fifth season of the series. The series was renewed through season six after CBS’ cancellation in May.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Michael Rady on Magnum PI?


Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x