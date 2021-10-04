Magnum PI: Season Five? Has the CBS Action Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What new trouble with Thomas get into this year? Has the Magnum PI TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Magnum PI, season five.



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, Magnum PI stars Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang, and Amy Hill. Recurring performers include Lance Kim, Chantal Thuy, and Martin Martinez. This reboot of the 1980s TV show follows Thomas Magnum (Hernandez), a decorated former Navy SEAL who repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. He lives in a guest cottage on Robin’s Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business. The “majordomo” of the property is Juliet Higgins (Weeks), a beautiful and commanding disavowed MI:6 agent who keeps Magnum in line. When Magnum needs back-up on a job, he turns to his trusted buddies and fellow POW survivors, chopper pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin (Hill) and Orville “Rick” Wright (Knighton), a former Marine door-gunner who now runs a nightclub. Magnum frequently has run-ins with police detective Gordon Katsumoto (Kang) and the two are more alike than either cares to admit. The unofficial “House Mom” and cultural curator of Robin’s Nest, Teuila “Kumu” Tuileta (Hill) is also one of Magnum’s biggest fans.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Magnum PI averages a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.23 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 25% in the demo and down by 7% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Magnum PI stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 4, 2021, Magnum PI has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Magnum PI for season five? Despite airing on Friday nights, this series has been a top 10 series for the network. I'll keep an eye on the numbers this season but, think it has a good chance of being renewed.



What do you think? Do you hope that the Magnum PI TV show will be renewed for a fifth season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?