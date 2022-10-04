The Equalizer: Season Four — Has the CBS Action Crime Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

The Equalizer TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on CBS?



Airing on the CBS television network, The Equalizer TV show stars Queen Latifah, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira, Laya DeLeon Hayes, and Lorraine Toussaint. Recurring cast members include Brett Dalton, Gabriel Sloyer, Chris Vance, and Stephen Bishop. The story follows Robyn McCall (Latifa), an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background. She uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. To most, Robyn appears to be just an average single mom who is quietly raising her daughter (Hayes) and living with her aunt (Toussaint). However, to a trusted few, Robyn is The Equalizer, an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who’s also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption. Joining Robyn as champions of justice are her longtime friend and former CIA handler (Noth), an edgy bar owner and past colleague (Lapira), and a paranoid and brilliant white-hat hacker (Goldberg). As Robyn aids the oppressed and exploited, her vigilante work garners the attention of a shrewd NYPD Detective (Kittles). He once sought to uncover her identity, but now respects the need for Robyn’s type of justice, even as he often questions her methods.



The third season of The Equalizer averages a 0.66 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.09 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s up by 8% in the demo and up by 3% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Equalizer stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



We don’t have to wonder if CBS will cancel The Equalizer this time since the show’s already been renewed for a fourth season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Equalizer cancellation or renewal news.



