The Equalizer: Season Three; Donal Logue and Gloria Reuben Join CBS Crime Drama Series

Two new faces are joining the cast of The Equalizer for season two. Donal Logue (Law & Order: SVU) and Gloria Reuben (ER) are joining Queen Latifah, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira, Adam Goldberg, and Laya DeLeon Hayes in the series which is a reboot of the classic series. At the end of season one McCall (Latifah, above)) is kidnapped in front of her family.

Deadline revealed the following about the roles the new additions will play on the CBS series:

“Logue will portray Colton Fisk, one of the CIA’s most decorated agents, an ex-CIA union chief in the Middle East during the 1990s. Empowered with a Tier 5 security clearance (the highest possible) he was part of the intelligence team that took out Bin Laden, and for many years he ran the Farm (Code name for CIA training base in Virginia). But Fisk isn’t your typical uptight high-level operator. He’s an immaculate dresser. Hiding in plain sight. And when you have his kind of swag, sometimes a smile is all you need to disarm a ruthless arms dealer or flip a Middle Eastern dictator to do his bidding. He has no Achilles’ heel. No family, no friends or personal past that anyone could ever trace. He is married to the job. He is a ghost. Currently, Fisk’s assignment within the Company is on a need-to-know basis. Reuben will portray Trish, a recently widowed gallerist who is rekindling a romantic relationship with her former girlfriend, Vi (Lorraine Toussaint).”

The Equalizer returns on October 2nd.

