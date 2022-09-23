La Brea: Season Two, Trailer Released by NBC, Martin Sensmeier (1883) Joins Cast

La Brea is adding to its cast for season two. Martin Sensmeier (1883) is joining the series in a recurring role. Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, Tonantzin Carmelo, and Michelle Vergara Moore star in the series which follows what happens after a giant sinkhole opens up in Los Angeles and takes people to 10,000 BC. Season two will have the survivors facing new challenges.

Deadline revealed the following about Sensmeier’s role in the NBC series:

“He will portray Taamet, the leader of The Exiles, a dangerous group of people living in 10,000 BC. Taamet will become a feared adversary of the La Brea Survivors as Season Two unfolds. His appearance is in the October 4 episode.”

La Brea returns to NBC on September 27th.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of La Brea next week?