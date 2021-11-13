La Brea: Season Two; NBC Mystery Drama Series Already Renewed for 2022-23

The mysteries will continue for the Harris family in the 2022-23 TV season. After just seven episodes, the La Brea series has been renewed for a second season on NBC. While this is the network’s first new show to be renewed, we already know that scripted shows Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Law & Order: SVU, and New Amsterdam will also be back, thanks to previous multi-season renewals.

A drama series, the La Brea TV show stars Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, and Chloe De Los Santos. The story begins as a massive sinkhole opens up in the middle of Los Angeles, swallowing cars and buildings and separating the Harris family between two worlds. Mom Eve (Zea), teenage son Josh (Martin), and others fall into an unexplainable primeval land. On the surface, searching for answers, there’s teen daughter Izzy (Gorecki) and Gavin (Macken), her father who has a troubled past. When Gavin realizes his visions might just be the key to finding their loved ones, time will be the only thing that stands in their way.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the first season of La Brea averages a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.08 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). In the traditional ratings, the series has been a middle-of-the-road performer. In the live+7 day delayed viewing, La Brea is averaging a 0.98 in the demo with 7.93 million, gaining 64% and 56%, respectively.

Here’s NBC’s announcement about the renewal:

Breaking News | November 12, 2021 • NBC has renewed its hit Tuesday drama “La Brea” for a second season. • “La Brea” is the #1 new program this fall in the 18-49 demo and the series has reached more than 47 million viewers across linear and digital platforms. • The “La Brea” pilot, which aired Sept. 28, currently stands at a 3.6 in 18-49 and 19.8 million viewers. • The cast includes Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jack Martin, Zyra Gorecki, Jon Seda, Chiké Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Nicholas Gonzalez, Lily Santiago, Chloe De Los Santos and Josh McKenzie. • Writer David Appelbaum executive produces with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt and Ken Woodruff. • “La Brea” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Keshet Studios.

