The Equalizer: Season Three Renewal? New Showrunners Hired for CBS Series Ahead of 2022-23

The Equalizer will have two new people in charge if CBS picks up the Sunday night drama for a third season. Joseph C. Wilson and Adam Glass are taking over as showrunners following the departure of Andrew W. Marlowe and Terri Edda Miller.

Per Deadline, Marlowe and Miller said the following about leaving The Equalizer:

“We are incredibly proud of the work we did to bring The Equalizer to audiences. It’s been an honor and privilege to work with one of the most talented casts and crews in the business. Now, in the spirit of The Equalizer, it’s time to raise up other important voices who we know will carry on the heart and soul of this show.”

The Equalizer has not yet been renewed for a third season by CBS, but a renewal is likely for the series. It stars Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall in a re-imaging of the classic series.

What do you think? Do you want to see a third season of The Equalizer on CBS?