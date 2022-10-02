The Equalizer: Season Three Viewer Votes

Robyn and her team continue to answer calls from those who need help in the third season of The Equalizer TV show on CBS. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a series like The Equalizer is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of The Equalizer here.

A CBS action crime series, The Equalizer TV show stars Queen Latifah, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira, Laya DeLeon Hayes, and Lorraine Toussaint. Recurring cast members include Brett Dalton, Gabriel Sloyer, Chris Vance, and Stephen Bishop. The story follows Robyn McCall (Latifa), an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background. She uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. To most, Robyn appears to be just an average single mom who is quietly raising her daughter (Hayes) and living with her aunt (Toussaint). However, to a trusted few, Robyn is The Equalizer, an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who’s also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption. Joining Robyn as champions of justice are her longtime friend and former CIA handler (Noth), an edgy bar owner and past colleague (Lapira), and a paranoid and brilliant white-hat hacker (Goldberg). As Robyn aids the oppressed and exploited, her vigilante work garners the attention of a shrewd NYPD Detective (Kittles). He once sought to uncover her identity, but now respects the need for Robyn’s type of justice, even as he often questions her methods.





