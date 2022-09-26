Bob’s Burgers: Season 13 Viewer Votes

The doors stay open, and the burgers keep being served in the 13th season of the Bob’s Burgers TV show on FOX. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Bob’s Burgers is cancelled or renewed for season 14. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 13th season episodes of Bob’s Burgers here.

A FOX animated family comedy series, the Bob’s Burgers TV show stars H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, and Larry Murphy. Guests in season 13 include Zach Galifianakis, Kevin Kline, Adam Godley, Natalie Palamides, Ken Jeong, David Herman, Brian Huskey, Molly Shannon, Bobby Tisdale, Phil Lamarr, Natalie Palamides, Sam Seder, and Jenny Slate. Bob Belcher (Benjamin) is a family man and a third-generation restaurateur who lives on Ocean Avenue in a small seaside town. He operates the Bob’s Burgers restaurant with his fun-loving and happy-go-lucky wife, Linda (Roberts), and their three kids. Tina (Mintz) is their socially awkward and insecure eldest daughter. Middle child Gene (Mirman) is the family’s whimsical, good-natured, and a bit goofy, son. Mischievous and a bit of a schemer, Louise (Schaal) is the youngest child and daughter. While Bob has big ideas about burgers, his diner’s location is lacking and the rest of the clan falls a little short when it comes to service.





