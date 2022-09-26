Bob’s Burgers: Season 13 Ratings



At this point, Bob’s Burgers has been on the air for over a decade, and FOX typically keeps renewing its established animated shows year after year. However, since the network no longer owns the series, they don’t profit from syndication and streaming sales as they once did. At some point, Bob’s Burgers could be cancelled on FOX and moved to a Disney-owned channel or streaming service. Will the series be renewed for season 14 on FOX, or could this be the series’ last year on the network? Stay tuned.

An animated family comedy series, the Bob’s Burgers TV show stars H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, and Larry Murphy. Guests in season 13 include Zach Galifianakis, Kevin Kline, Adam Godley, Natalie Palamides, Ken Jeong, David Herman, Brian Huskey, Molly Shannon, Bobby Tisdale, Phil Lamarr, Natalie Palamides, Sam Seder, and Jenny Slate. Bob Belcher (Benjamin) is a family man and a third-generation restaurateur who lives on Ocean Avenue in a small seaside town. He operates the Bob’s Burgers restaurant with his fun-loving and happy-go-lucky wife, Linda (Roberts), and their three kids. Tina (Mintz) is their socially awkward and insecure eldest daughter. Middle child Gene (Mirman) is the family’s whimsical, good-natured, and a bit goofy, son. Mischievous and a bit of a schemer, Louise (Schaal) is the youngest child and daughter. While Bob has big ideas about burgers, his diner’s location is lacking and the rest of the clan falls a little short when it comes to service.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/26 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 12 of Bob’s Burgers on FOX averaged a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.23 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Bob’s Burgers TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 14th season?