Bob’s Burgers: Seasons 14 & 15; FOX Animated Series Renewed Through 2024-25

The Belchers’ restaurant will stay open for at least two more years. FOX has renewed Bob’s Burgers for seasons 14 and 15, taking it through the 2024-25 television season.

An animated family comedy series, the Bob’s Burgers TV show stars H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, and Larry Murphy. Guests in season 13 include Zach Galifianakis, Kevin Kline, Adam Godley, Natalie Palamides, Ken Jeong, David Herman, Brian Huskey, Molly Shannon, Bobby Tisdale, Phil Lamarr, Natalie Palamides, Sam Seder, and Jenny Slate. Bob Belcher (Benjamin) is a family man and a third-generation restaurateur who lives on Ocean Avenue in a small seaside town. He operates the Bob’s Burgers restaurant with his fun-loving and happy-go-lucky wife, Linda (Roberts), and their three kids. Tina (Mintz) is their socially awkward and insecure eldest daughter. Middle child Gene (Mirman) is the family’s whimsical, good-natured, and a bit goofy, son. Mischievous and a bit of a schemer, Louise (Schaal) is the youngest child and daughter. While Bob has big ideas about burgers, his diner’s location is lacking and the rest of the clan falls a little short when it comes to service.

The 13th season of Bob’s Burgers averages a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.39 million viewers. Compared to season 12, that’s up by 2% in the demo and up by 13% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). The show picks up about 23% more viewers when the live+7 day ratings are added.

The network has also renewed both The Simpsons and Family Guy for two seasons each today.

“With this trio of renewals, we celebrate excellence in animation on FOX, our wonderful, long-time partnership with 20th Television and the brilliant creators and incredible voices behind these forever favorites,” said Michael Thorn, President, Scripted Programming for FOX Entertainment. “Three-plus decades of The Simpsons, more than two decades of Family Guy and over a decade of Bob’s Burgers proves the enduring power of the animation genre on our network and the infinite fan affinity for these outrageously funny comedy classics.”

“Across 750 episodes of The Simpsons, 400 episodes of Family Guy, and 250 episodes of Bob’s Burgers, we couldn’t be more proud to continue delivering these three animated hits with the most brilliant teams in animation. Our relationship with FOX over the past three decades has allowed this trio of shows to thrive, grow and deliver immeasurable moments of hilarious and irreverent entertainment for fans, and we are absolutely thrilled that FOX is doubling down on each of these iconic shows,” said Marci Proietto, EVP of 20th Television Animation.

When Bob’s Burgers is renewed for two more seasons, we skip. 🍔 Seasons 14 and 15 are coming right up! pic.twitter.com/SQfzrdTq3P — Bob’s Burgers (@BobsBurgersFOX) January 27, 2023

What do you think? Have you kept up with the Bob’s Burgers TV series on FOX? Are you happy that this animated comedy has been renewed through the 15th season?

