Bob’s Burgers: Season 14 — Has the FOX Animated Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Despite the struggles of the businesses around them, this family manages to keep its doors open. Has the Bob’s Burgers TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 14th season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Bob’s Burgers, season 14. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



Airing on the FOX television network, the Bob’s Burgers TV show stars H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, and Larry Murphy. Guests in season 13 include Zach Galifianakis, Kevin Kline, Adam Godley, Natalie Palamides, Ken Jeong, David Herman, Brian Huskey, Molly Shannon, Bobby Tisdale, Phil Lamarr, Natalie Palamides, Sam Seder, and Jenny Slate. Bob Belcher (Benjamin) is a family man and a third-generation restaurateur who lives on Ocean Avenue in a small seaside town. He operates the Bob’s Burgers restaurant with his fun-loving and happy-go-lucky wife, Linda (Roberts), and their three kids. Tina (Mintz) is their socially awkward and insecure eldest daughter. Middle child Gene (Mirman) is the family’s whimsical, good-natured, and a bit goofy, son. Mischievous and a bit of a schemer, Louise (Schaal) is the youngest child and daughter. While Bob has big ideas about burgers, his diner’s location is lacking and the rest of the clan falls a little short when it comes to service.



The 13th season of Bob’s Burgers averages a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.67 million viewers. Compared to season 12, that’s up by 30% in the demo and up by 36% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Bob’s Burgers stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



As of September 27, 2022, Bob’s Burgers has not been cancelled or renewed for a 14th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will FOX cancel or renew Bob’s Burgers for season 14? The show has been a moderate performer for the network in the ratings, picks up quite a few viewers in delayed viewing, and is less expensive to produce than live-action sitcoms. I think it will be renewed. However, FOX no longer owns the show (Disney does), so at some point, I suspect this series will move to another network or a streaming service. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Bob’s Burgers cancellation or renewal news.



