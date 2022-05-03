Duncanville: Season Four? Has the Animated FOX Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Can this family keep it together? Has the Duncanville TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Duncanville, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, the Duncanville TV show stars Amy Poehler, Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Betsy Sodaro, Yassir Lester, Zach Cherry, Joy Osmanski, Rashida Jones, and Wiz Khalifa. Guests include Natalie Palamides, Phil LaMarr, Tyler Blevins, Phil Rosenthal, Jessica Simpson, Jake Tapper, Jess McKenna, Natalie Palamides, Aseem Batra, Jerron Horton, Nick Mandernach, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester, Aaron Lee, Bowen Yang, Andrew Rannells, John Viener, Zach Cherry, Yassir Lester, Riki Lindhome, James Adomian, Natalie Palamides, Cameron Thomaz, Kathy Najimy, Anthony Gioe, Carlos Alazraqui, Milton Williams, and Jason Schwartzman. The story revolves around an extraordinarily average 15-year-old boy and his friends and family. Like most teens his age, Duncan (Poehler) can see the wonders of adulthood on the horizon but his reality is much more mundane. He’s always broke, driving with his mom riding shotgun (Poehler), cringing at his dad’s efforts to be cool (Burrell), and babysitting his little sister (Osmanski). In the third season, Duncan and his friends visit a Twitch star’s private island, only to end up hunted in a viral event for charity; Duncan finds a knife and becomes the school’s alpha; Jack gets jealous of Annie’s “work husband”; Mr. Mitch is offered a promotion to Vice Principal, if he can pass a drug test; Duncan is traumatized when he accidentally sees his mom naked; and Duncan and Mia’s first kiss.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Duncanville averages a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 565,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 0% in the demo and down by 0% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Duncanville stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of May 3, 2022, Duncanville has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Duncanville for season four? Now that this animated series has been established and reached three seasons, I have no doubt that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Duncanville cancellation or renewal news.



