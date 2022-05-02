Duncanville: Season Three Viewer Votes

Will Duncan make any life-changing discoveries in the third season of the Duncanville TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a series like Duncanville is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of Duncanville here.

A FOX animated family comedy series, the Duncanville TV show stars Amy Poehler, Ty Burrell, and Riki Lindhome, with Rashida Jones, Wiz Khalifa, and Joy Osmanski. The story revolves around an extraordinarily average 15-year-old boy and his friends and family. Like most teens his age, Duncan (Poehler) can see the wonders of adulthood on the horizon but his reality is much more mundane. He’s always broke, driving with his mom riding shotgun (Poehler), cringing at his dad’s efforts to be cool (Burrell), and babysitting his little sister (Osmanski). In the third season, Duncan and his friends visit a Twitch star’s private island, only to end up hunted in a viral event for charity; Duncan finds a knife and becomes the school’s alpha; Jack gets jealous of Annie’s “work husband”; Mr. Mitch is offered a promotion to Vice Principal if he can pass a drug test; Duncan is traumatized when he accidentally sees his mom naked; and Duncan and Mia’s first kiss.





What do you think? Which season three episodes of the Duncanville TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Duncanville should be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on FOX? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.