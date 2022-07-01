Duncanville: Cancelled on FOX; No Season Four But New Episodes Are Still Coming

Young Duncan’s coming-of-age story won’t continue on FOX. The Duncanville series has been cancelled, eliminating the chances of a fourth season on the network. While the low-rated series finished its run on FOX on Sunday night, there are still new episodes to come.

An animated family comedy series, the Duncanville TV show stars Amy Poehler, Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Betsy Sodaro, Yassir Lester, Zach Cherry, Joy Osmanski, Rashida Jones, and Wiz Khalifa. Guests include Natalie Palamides, Phil LaMarr, Tyler Blevins, Phil Rosenthal, Jessica Simpson, Jake Tapper, Jess McKenna, Natalie Palamides, Aseem Batra, Jerron Horton, Nick Mandernach, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester, Aaron Lee, Bowen Yang, Andrew Rannells, John Viener, Zach Cherry, Yassir Lester, Riki Lindhome, James Adomian, Natalie Palamides, Cameron Thomaz, Kathy Najimy, Anthony Gioe, Carlos Alazraqui, Milton Williams, and Jason Schwartzman. The story revolves around an extraordinarily average 15-year-old boy and his friends and family. Like most teens his age, Duncan (Poehler) can see the wonders of adulthood on the horizon but his reality is much more mundane. He’s always broke, driving with his mom riding shotgun (Poehler), cringing at his dad’s efforts to be cool (Burrell), and babysitting his little sister (Osmanski). In the third season, Duncan and his friends visit a Twitch star’s private island, only to end up hunted in a viral event for charity; Duncan finds a knife and becomes the school’s alpha; Jack gets jealous of Annie’s “work husband”; Mr. Mitch is offered a promotion to Vice Principal if he can pass a drug test; Duncan is traumatized when he accidentally sees his mom naked; and Duncan and Mia’s first kiss.

The third season of Duncanville averages a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 534,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 28% in the demo and down by 23% in viewership. In the live+7 day ratings, which includes delayed viewing, the series averages about 640,000 more viewers and was one of the network’s lowest-rated shows.

While Sunday marked the end of Duncanville’s time on FOX, there are still six leftover unaired episodes. They are expected to be released via Hulu later this year.

