Duncanville: Season Three Ratings

Some animated FOX shows have run for more than a decade on the network while others have been cancelled after a single season. Now that Duncanville has been around for three years, is it essentially guaranteed to be renewed for a fourth year, or could it still be cancelled? Stay tuned.

An animated family comedy series, the Duncanville TV show stars Amy Poehler, Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Betsy Sodaro, Yassir Lester, Zach Cherry, Joy Osmanski, Rashida Jones, and Wiz Khalifa. Guests include Natalie Palamides, Phil LaMarr, Tyler Blevins, Phil Rosenthal, Jessica Simpson, Jake Tapper, Jess McKenna, Natalie Palamides, Aseem Batra, Jerron Horton, Nick Mandernach, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester, Aaron Lee, Bowen Yang, Andrew Rannells, John Viener, Zach Cherry, Yassir Lester, Riki Lindhome, James Adomian, Natalie Palamides, Cameron Thomaz, Kathy Najimy, Anthony Gioe, Carlos Alazraqui, Milton Williams, and Jason Schwartzman. The story revolves around an extraordinarily average 15-year-old boy and his friends and family. Like most teens his age, Duncan (Poehler) can see the wonders of adulthood on the horizon but his reality is much more mundane. He’s always broke, driving with his mom riding shotgun (Poehler), cringing at his dad’s efforts to be cool (Burrell), and babysitting his little sister (Osmanski). In the third season, Duncan and his friends visit a Twitch star’s private island, only to end up hunted in a viral event for charity; Duncan finds a knife and becomes the school’s alpha; Jack gets jealous of Annie’s “work husband”; Mr. Mitch is offered a promotion to Vice Principal if he can pass a drug test; Duncan is traumatized when he accidentally sees his mom naked; and Duncan and Mia’s first kiss.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Duncanville on FOX averaged a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 693,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an "*". While these numbers don't include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Duncanville TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?