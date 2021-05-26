Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, Duncanville stars Amy Poehler, Ty Burrell, and Riki Lindhome, with Rashida Jones, Wiz Khalifa, Joy Osmanski. Guest voices include Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Retta, Nick Offerman, Gerald McRaney, Natalie Palamides, John Viener, Horatio Sans, and Natalie Palamides. It’s an animated family comedy series that centers around an extraordinarily average 15-year-old boy. Like most teens his age, Duncan (Poehler) can see the wonders of adulthood on the horizon but his reality is much more mundane. He’s always broke, driving with his mom riding shotgun (Poehler), cringing at his dad’s efforts to be cool (Burrell), and babysitting his little sister (Osmanski). In season two, the family takes a vacation; Duncan says the one thing no kid should ever say to their dad; Duncan and Kimberly are sent to therapy camp; Jing and Jack start a child birthday band together, with Annie managing them; and Duncan races stock cars.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Duncanville averages a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 755,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 34% in the demo and down by 34% in viewership. Find out how Duncanville stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Duncanville has been renewed for a third season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if FOX will cancel or renew Duncanville since the series has already been renewed for season three. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Duncanville cancellation or renewal news.



