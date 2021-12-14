American Auto: Season Two? Has the NBC Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Can the crew keep this show running? Has the American Auto TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of American Auto, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, the American Auto TV show stars Ana Gasteyer, Harriet Dyer, Jon Barinholtz, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White, and X Mayo. Set in Detroit, the story finds the corporate executives of Payne Motors at a crossroads — adapt to the changing times or be sent to the junkyard. Shaking things up is the new CEO, Katherine Hastings (Gasteyer), whose leadership, experience, and savvy is only slightly offset by her complete lack of knowledge about cars. Those also working at the company include Sadie (Dyer), the type-A head of communications; Dori (X Mayo), the sweet assistant to the CEO; Cyrus (Washinton), the Chief Producer Designer; Elliot (Ker), the Chief Sales Officer; Wesley (Barinholtz), the direct descendant of the company’s founder; and Jack (White), an assembly line worker. From the corporate office to the factory floor, the crew of Payne Motors is driving home the laughs.



Season One Ratings

The first season of American Auto averages a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.96 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how American Auto stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of December 15, 2021, American Auto has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew American Auto for season two? The network doesn’t have any hit sitcoms so I think NBC will give this comedy every chance to catch on. The current ratings aren’t great. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on American Auto cancellation or renewal news.



