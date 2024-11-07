The Curse of Oak Island, Tales from Oak Island: History Channel Previews Premieres

Get ready to go back to Oak Island. History Channel will premiere season 12 of The Curse of Oak Island next week, and a new series, Tales from Oak Island, set on the island, will arrive later this month. Trailers for both shows have been released.

History Channel revealed more about both series in a press release.

“In the epic 12th season of The HISTORY Channel’s hit series “The Curse of Oak Island,” Michigan born brothers Rick and Marty Lagina are back, alongside their talented team, and closer than ever to solving the 229-year-old treasure mystery. Using cutting edge technology, the team pinpoints evidence of a large source of precious metals deep within the Money Pit area, and executes a core-drilling operation to zero in on the legendary valuables already discovered during large-scale excavations. Additionally, new discoveries will shed light on the treasure mystery and new secrets will be revealed, corroborating the team’s suspicion that Oak Island has been visited numerous times by medieval European cultures and may contain multiple treasures. Could it be that we’re close to solving one of the greatest treasure mysteries of all time? The HISTORY Channel’s *new* series “Tales From Oak Island” explores the most captivating theories, legendary figures, and momentous events surrounding Oak Island. Offering new information and key flashbacks, the series dives deeper than ever before into the incredible people, fascinating theories, and critical discoveries made by the many searchers who have devoted their lives to unlocking the locale’s many secrets and treasures. What could be hidden in the vault deep under Oak Island? Priceless religious relics connected to the Knights Templar? A stolen haul of silver from a sunken Spanish galleon? The spoils from a colonial-era military victory in the Caribbean? Could they all be connected to the same mysterious group of medieval conspirators?”

The Curse of Oak Island arrives on November 12th, and Tales from Oak Island arrives on November 19th. Check out the trailers below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this History Channel series? Do you plan to watch its return next week and the new series when it arrives later this month?