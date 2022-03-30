The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Season Three Renewal & Premiere Set for History Channel Series

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch is coming back to History Channel. The cable channel has renewed the series for a third season and announced the reality series’ return date. Returning on Tuesday, May 3rd, the TV show will continue to investigate the area that is known as a hotspot for paranormal activity.

History revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“The HISTORY(R) Channel’s groundbreaking nonfiction series The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch returns for season three on Tuesday, May 3 at 10PM ET/PT before moving to its regular timeslot of 9PM ET/PT. With full, unprecedented access to one of the most infamous and secretive hotspots of paranormal and unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP)-related activities on earth, season three of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch follows the accredited team of scientists, researchers, and experts as they push their experiments beyond anything that has been done on the ranch before. From strange occurrences including unusual spikes in radiation and evidence of mysterious underground structures to inexplicable equipment failures and numerous UAP sightings caught on camera, this 512-acre property located in Utah’s Uinta Basin personifies why truth is often much stranger than fiction.

Since the 1950s, Skinwalker Ranch and the area around it has been the site of decades of study and worldwide media attention. Often referred to as ‘UFO alley,’ this Utah locale has become known for the occurrence of numerous anomalous events and strange UAP-related activity. Over the past two years, the team, led by current ranch owner Brandon Fugal and astrophysicist, aerospace engineer and optical scientist Dr. Travis Taylor, has done numerous scientific experiments to engage the mysterious phenomena on the ranch and this season, they are elevating their investigative journey to new heights, inviting guest investigators to take part in experiments – including former government officials and military officers – and revealing new secrets in an attempt to answer the question: what is really happening on Skinwalker Ranch?

Anchored by never-before-seen footage of the ranch, coupled with the use of cutting-edge surveillance and scanning technology, and an innovative scientific approach to one of the greatest investigations of the 21st century, the team will apply hard science and make shocking discoveries while going further and risking more than anyone has done on the ranch before.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch is produced for The HISTORY Channel by Prometheus Entertainment. Joe Lessard, David Comtois, Kim Egan, Mark Marinaccio, Matt Crocco and Brandon Fugal serve as Executive Producers for Prometheus Entertainment. Joel Patterson serves as executive producer for Letter 10 Productions. Jennifer Wagman and Mary E. Donahue are the executive producers for The HISTORY Channel.”