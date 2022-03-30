Pistol: FX Announces Premiere Date for Series Based on Steve Jones’ Rock Memoir

Pistol now has a premiere date. FX has announced that the series, which is based on the memoir by Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones, will arrive in May. Directed by Danny Boyle, there will be six episodes.

Starring Toby Wallace, Anson Boon, Christian Lees, Louis Partridge, Jacob Slater, Sydney Chandler, Talulah Riley, Maisie Williams, Emma Appleton, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster, the series shows viewers the story of the Sex Pistols.

FX revealed more about the upcoming limited series in a press release.

“FX’s Pistol, the limited series about the legendary Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones, directed by Academy Award(R)-winner Danny Boyle, will premiere Tuesday, May 31 exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ in UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. The premiere will feature all six episodes. Pistol will be coming soon to Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories. Based on Jones’ 2017 memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, Pistol was created and written by Craig Pearce and will be executive produced by Boyle, Pearce, Tracey Seaward, Steve Jones, Gail Lyon, Anita Camarata, Paul Lee and Hope Hartman. The series is produced by FX Productions. Pistol is a six-episode limited series about a rock and roll revolution. The furious, raging storm at the center of this revolution are the Sex Pistols – and at the center of this series is Sex Pistols’ founding member and guitarist, Steve Jones. Jones’ hilarious, emotional and at times heart-breaking journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years in the history of music. Based on Jones’ memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, this is the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with “no future,” who shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever.”

