Chesapeake Shores: Season Five Ratings



Jesse Metcalfe has left the Chesapeake Shores TV series after four seasons. The relationship between Metcalfe’s Trace and Meghan Ory’s Abby has been a key part of the Hallmark Channel drama for its entire run, up until this point. Will viewers stick with the show without that relationship or, will they be open to Abby finding a new love? Will Chesapeake Shores be cancelled or renewed for season six? Stay tuned.

A Canadian-American drama, the Chesapeake Shores TV series stars Ory, Treat Williams, Diane Ladd, Robert Buckley, Barbara Niven, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny, and Andrew Francis. The store explores the lives of the O’Brien family, after the homecoming of eldest daughter Abby O’Brien (Ory), a high-powered career woman and divorced mother of two. Over the past few seasons, Abby has leaned on her family to strike a balance between her professional and personal lives. This season will see her coming into her own as her father Mick’s (Williams) new business partner and facing a new challenge when successful and eccentric entrepreneur Evan McKenzie (Buckley) brings a new development project into town.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season four of Chesapeake Shores on Hallmark Channel averaged a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.70 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.

What do you think? Do you like the Chesapeake Shores TV series on Hallmark Channel? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a sixth season?