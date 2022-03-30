Dark Matter: Apple TV+ Announces Adaptation of Sci-Fi Novel, Series to Star Joel Edgerton

Dark Matter is coming to Apple TV+. The upcoming drama series is based on the sci-fi novel by Blake Crouch. Joel Edgerton (above) has been cast as the lead of the series. He’ll play “a physicist, professor, and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life.”

Apple TV+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today announced it has landed Dark Matter, a new nine-episode series based on the blockbuster book by Blake Crouch. Starring Joel Edgerton (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Boy Erased, Loving), who also serves as executive producer, the series will be written and showrun by Crouch, and will be produced for Apple TV+ by Sony Pictures Television. Hailed as one of the best sci-fi novels of the decade, Dark Matter is a story about the road not taken. The series will follow Jason Dessen (played by Edgerton), a physicist, professor, and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the multiverse of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of mind-bending realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself. Dark Matter will be executive produced by Matt Tolmach (Jumanji franchise, Venom, Future Man) and David Manpearl for Matt Tolmach Productions. Crouch will write the pilot script and serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series, and Louis Leterrier (Now You See Me, Lupin, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance) is set to direct the first four episodes.”

A premiere date and additional casting will be announced later.

