The Amazing Race: Season 38; CBS Announces Early Renewal for 2025-26

CBS has given The Amazing Race a head start. The network has officially given the long-running series an early renewal for its 38th cycle, which will air as part of the 2025-26 TV season.

The show’s 37th season debuts next Wednesday, March 6th, and will follow the 48th season of Survivor. Both competition series will continue to have 90-minute episodes.

A globe-trotting competition series, The Amazing Race TV show is hosted by Phil Keoghan. The 37th competition features 14 pairs of contestants racing around the world for a million-dollar prize. At every destination, each team must compete in mental or physical challenges, and only when the tasks are completed will they learn of their next location. Teams that are the farthest behind will gradually be eliminated as the contest progresses, with the first team to arrive at the final destination named the winner.

In season 37, the globe-trotting teams start their race in Los Angeles and travel through Hong Kong, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Bulgaria, France, and Portugal before returning to the United States and finishing in Miami. It’s billed as “a season of surprises” including a new element called “the Fork in the Road, as well as returning obstacles like the double elimination leg, the Intersection, and the Fast Forward.

Contestants are married couple Alyssa Borden and Josiah Borden; friends Bernie Gutierrez and Carrigain Scadden; married couple Brett Hamby and Mark Romain; best friends and gamers Carson McCalley and Jack Dodge; dating nurses Courtney Ramsey and Jasmin Carey; father and daughter Ernest Cato and Bridget Cato; siblings Han Nguyen and Holden Nguyen; sisters Jackye Clayton and Lauren McKinney; married parents Jonathan Towns and Ana Towns; best friends Mark Crawford and Larry Graham; mother and daughter Melinda Papadeas and Erika Papadeas; brothers Nick Fio and Mike Fio; father and son Jeff “Pops” Bailey and Jeff Bailey; and married parents Scott Thompson and Lori Thompson.

It’s expected that season 38 of Amazing Race will debut in the fall.

What do you think? Do you look forward to seeing new seasons of The Amazing Race on CBS? Are you glad this show will return for a 38th year and the 2025-26 TV season?