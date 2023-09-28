The Amazing Race: Season 36 — Has the CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Phil Keoghan keeps accumulating those frequent flyer miles. Has The Amazing Race TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 36th season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Amazing Race, season 36. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A reality competition series airing on the CBS television network, The Amazing Race TV show is hosted by Phil Keoghan. The competition features 13 pairs of contestants racing around the world in pursuit of a million-dollar prize. In season 35, the globe-trotting teams visit places like Thailand, India, Germany, Sweden, Ireland and Washington state. Contestants are Morgan Franklin and Lena Franklin, Victor Limary and Jocelyn Chao, Robbin Tomich and Chelsea Day, Malaina Hatcher and Andrea Simpson, Rob McArthur and Corey McArthur, Joe Moskowitz and Ian Todd, Elizabeth Rivera and Iliana Rivera, Steve Cargile and Anna Leigh Wilson, Alexandra Lichtor and Sheridan Lichtor, Greg Franklin and John Franklin, Todd Martin and Ashlie Martin, Liam Hykel and Yeremi Hykel, and Joel Strasser and Garrett Smith.



Season 35 Ratings

The 35rd season of The Amazing Race averages a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.70 million viewers. Compared to season 34, that’s down by 3% in the demo and down by 5% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Amazing Race stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

The Amazing Race has been renewed for a 36th season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

We don’t need to wonder about the future of The Amazing Race right now. The 36th season has already been filmed and will debut at some point in 2024. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Amazing Race cancellation or renewal news.



The Amazing Race Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The Amazing Race‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you happy to know The Amazing Race TV show has been renewed for a 36th season? How would you feel if CBS had cancelled this TV series, instead?