The Rookie: North: ABC Orders Rookie Spin-off Series for Midseason

The Rookie: North is officially headed to ABC. The spin-off series will air alongside The Rookie next spring. This will open up the series to crossover opportunities.

Jay Ellis, Chris Sullivan, Karen Fukuhara, Froy Gutierrez, Janet Montgomery, Mya Lowe, and Malik Watson star in the series, set in the Pacific Northwest, which follows another rookie who joins the force late in life. The series will film in Vancouver.

Deadline shared the following about the plot of the series:

“The Rookie: North introduces Alex Holland (Ellis) who believed his midlife wasn’t worthy of a crisis. But after a violent home invasion ignites a dormant purpose, Alex battles a lifetime of failed commitments by joining the Pierce County Police Department as a rookie. Policing from the urban coast to the rural forest where backup isn’t just five minutes away, Alex must prove to his skeptical training officer, his fellow rookies and himself that he’s finally found something worthy of the fight.”

What do you think? Do you enjoy The Rookie? Are you planning to watch its new spin-off series?