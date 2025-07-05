Dancing with the Stars: Season 34; Secret Lives of Morman Wives Castmembers to Compete on ABC Series

Dancing with the Stars will feature two of the women seen on Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on its upcoming season. According to Deadline, Whitney Leavitt and Jennifer Affleck have been added to the cast of season 34 of the ABC dance competition series.

The pair joins the previously cast Robert Irwin and influencer Alix Earle. The remaining cast members will be announced at a later date. Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough host the series, with Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough serving as judges.

The premiere date for season 34 of Dancing with the Stars will be announced later this month.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this ABC series? Do you plan to watch the new series?