Dancing with the Stars: Season 32 Viewer Votes

An ABC competition series, the Dancing with the Stars TV show is hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, with Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough serving as judges. On the show, celebrities are paired with professional dancers, and each couple performs predetermined dances. They compete against the participants for judges’ points and audience votes. The couple that receives the lowest combined score is eliminated each week. By the end, one couple will win the coveted trophy. Celebrities competing in cycle 32 are Tyson Beckford, Xochitl Gomez, Alyson Hannigan, Harry Jowsey, Charity Lawson, Ariana Madix, Jason Mraz, Adrian Peterson, Lele Pons, Mira Sorvino, Jamie Lynn Spears, Mauricio Umansky, Matt Walsh, and Barry Williams. The dancers are Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Koko Iwasaki, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart.





