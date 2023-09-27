Dancing with the Stars: Season 32 Ratings



After 31 seasons on ABC, Dancing with the Stars moved over to Disney+, likely because of sagging network ratings and to try to draw more viewers to the streaming service. That didn’t seem to work out so well, and now the series is back on the network. How long will it last this time? Will Dancing with the Stars be cancelled or renewed for season 33? Stay tuned.

A competition series, the Dancing with the Stars TV show is hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, with Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough serving as judges. On the show, celebrities are paired with professional dancers, and each couple performs predetermined dances. They compete against the participants for judges’ points and audience votes. The couple that receives the lowest combined score is eliminated each week. By the end, one couple will win the coveted trophy. Celebrities competing in cycle 32 are Tyson Beckford, Xochitl Gomez, Alyson Hannigan, Harry Jowsey, Charity Lawson, Ariana Madix, Jason Mraz, Adrian Peterson, Lele Pons, Mira Sorvino, Jamie Lynn Spears, Mauricio Umansky, Matt Walsh, and Barry Williams. The dancers are Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Koko Iwasaki, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars (which aired in Spring 20022 on ABC) averaged a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.90 million viewers.

