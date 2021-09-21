Dancing with the Stars: Season 30 Ratings

While Tyra Banks received mixed reviews for her hosting in season 29, Dancing with the Stars was the only ABC series that saw growth in the key demo traditional ratings for the 2019-20 season. Will the numbers continue to rise this time around? Will Dancing with the Stars be cancelled or renewed for season 31? Stay tuned.

A competition series, Dancing with the Stars is hosted by Banks, with Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough returning as judges. Celebrities competing in cycle 30 are Jimmie Allen, Melanie C, Christine Chiu, Brian Austin Green, Melora Hardin, Olivia Jade, Matt James, Amanda Kloots, Suni Lee, Martin Kove, Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin, Kenya Moore, Cody Rigsby, Iman Shumpert, and JoJo Siwa. Professional dancers include Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/21 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars on ABC averaged a 0.95 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.19 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



