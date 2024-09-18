Dancing with the Stars: Season 33 Ratings

Although its ratings have declined quite a bit over the years, the Dancing with the Stars TV show continues to be one of ABC’s best unscripted shows in the ratings. Eventually though, even the most celebrated reality competition series come to an end. Will Dancing with the Stars be cancelled or renewed for season 34? Stay tuned.

A competition series, the Dancing with the Stars TV show is hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, with Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough serving as judges. On the show, celebrities are paired with professional dancers, and each couple performs predetermined dances. They compete against the participants for judges’ points and audience votes. The couple that receives the lowest combined score is eliminated each week. By the end, one couple will win the coveted trophy. Celebrities competing in cycle 33 are Danny Amendola, Anna Delvey, Joey Graziadei, Dwight Howard, Chandler Kinney, Ilona Maher, Brooks Nader, Stephen Nedoroscik, Phaedra Parks, Eric Roberts, Tori Spelling, Jenn Tran, and Reginald VelJohnson. The dancers are Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, and Britt Stewart.

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/18 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars on ABC averaged a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.00 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 18, 2024, Dancing with the Stars has not been cancelled or renewed for a 34th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Dancing with the Stars TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 34th season?