Mayor of Kingstown: Season Five; Paramount+ Renews Crime Drama for Final Season

Mayor of Kingstown is returning for one more season. Paramount+ has renewed the crime drama for a fifth and final season. Season four ended on December 28th.

Jeremy Renner, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Michael Beach star in the series, which follows a family of power brokers in Detroit.

Paramount+ shared the following about the show’s renewal:

“Paramount+ today announced that MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN has been renewed for an eight-episode fifth and final season, starring Oscar(R) nominee Jeremy Renner and Emmy(R) and Golden Globe(R) winner Edie Falco. MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN is co-created by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon. The fourth season, which currently has a 100% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes, finaled on December 28. In season four, Mike’s control over Kingstown is threatened as new players compete to fill the power vacuum left in the Russians’ wake, compelling him to confront the resulting gang war and stop them from swallowing the town. Meanwhile, with those he loves in more danger than ever before, Mike must contend with a headstrong new Warden to protect his own while grappling with demons from his past. In addition to Renner and Falco, season four stars BAFTA Award(R) winner Lennie James, Tony(R) Award(R) winner Laura Benanti, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan- Headley and Nishi Munshi. MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN season four is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, Hugh Dillon, Jeremy Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Christoph Schrewe, Wendy Riss, Evan Perazzo and Keith Cox. Erickson also serves as showrunner for the series. The drama series is produced by Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.”

The premiere date for season five will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Paramount+ series? Will you be sad to see it end?