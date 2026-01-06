Emily in Paris: Season Six Renewal Announced for Netflix Drama Series

Emily will continue her adventures in Europe. Netflix has renewed Emily in Paris for a sixth season. Season five premiered in December, and 26.8 million viewers have watched it since its launch on the streaming service.

Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Kate Walsh, and William Abadie star in the series, which follows American Emily as she lives and works in Europe. Season five saw her working in Rome.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“Emily in Paris has captivated fans around the world for five seasons, with each season appearing in the global Top 10 English TV List for multiple weeks. The series invites fans into Emily’s chic and fabulous life inspiring trends, memes, fashion, tourism, location visits and more. Emily even became the ultimate American in Paris for those unforgettable Olympics promos. As with his previous groundbreaking television series that put New York (Sex and the City) and Los Angeles (Beverly Hills, 90210 and Melrose Place) on the cultural map, creator Darren Star’s signature storytelling has consistently shaped entertainment and global pop culture – this time through the lens of Paris. Synopsis: Now the head of Agence Grateau Rome, Emily faces professional and romantic challenges as she adapts to life in a new city. But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.”

The premiere date for season six will be announced later.

