The Abandons: Lucas Till, Lamar Johnson, and More Join Netflix’s Wild West Series from Kurt Sutter

The Abandons has added more to its cast. Starring the previously cast Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey, the series from Kurt Sutter is set in 1850s Oregon.

The Netflix series follows a group of families as they live their lives and pursue life, land, and power. Nick Robinson, Diana Silvers, Lucas Till, Lamar Johnson, Aisling Franciosi, and Natalia del Riego are joining the series’ cast.

Nick Robinson, Diana Silvers, Lucas Till, Lamar Johnson, Aisling Franciosi, and Natalia del Riego join Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson in Kurt Sutter’s The Abandons. The series follows a group of outlier families as they pursue life, land, and power in 1850s Oregon. pic.twitter.com/WIHGPN8jb9 — Netflix (@netflix) March 1, 2024

Netflix ordered The Abandons in October 2022. Additional details for the series, including a premiere date, will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new series?