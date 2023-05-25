Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars: Season One Ratings

Gordon Ramsay’s shows have been a staple of the FOX schedule for the past 18 years, and that’s not likely to change anytime soon. Still, not all of his shows have been hits. This summer, the network introduced Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, a new show focusing on entrepreneurs. Will it be a hit in the ratings? Will this series be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A FOX competition reality series, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars TV show sees chef Gordon Ramsay trade his finely honed kitchen knives for the ruthless world of business. In the series, entrepreneurs from the food and beverage industry face rigorous challenges to reveal their business acumen, assess their tenacity, and help Ramsay decide which one deserves his personal $250,000 investment. The hopefuls are tested on every facet of managing a food business, from the conception and development of a product to its marketing and selling to actual customers. Ramsay and a panel of guest judges and carefully selected focus groups scrutinize the progress of these budding entrepreneurs. The contestants are put under intense pressure by Ramsay, where they need to demonstrate that they embody the essential elements for success in this industry – ambition, commitment, innovation, enthusiasm, and skill. Ramsay is prepared to put his money where his mouth is by presenting the winner with an investment opportunity to take their idea to the next level. But winning Ramsay’s support will take more than a great idea. They need to survive Gordon Ramsay – the only angel investor.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

