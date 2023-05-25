Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars: Season One Viewer Votes

Will one of these entrepreneurs get Gordon Ramsay’s money in the first season of the Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars TV show on FOX? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars here.

A FOX competition reality series, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars TV show sees chef Gordon Ramsay trade his finely honed kitchen knives for the ruthless world of business. In the series, entrepreneurs from the food and beverage industry face rigorous challenges to reveal their business acumen, assess their tenacity, and help Ramsay decide which one deserves his personal $250,000 investment. The hopefuls are tested on every facet of managing a food business, from the conception and development of a product to its marketing and selling to actual customers. Ramsay and a panel of guest judges and carefully selected focus groups scrutinize the progress of these budding entrepreneurs. The contestants are put under intense pressure by Ramsay, where they need to demonstrate that they embody the essential elements for success in this industry – ambition, commitment, innovation, enthusiasm, and skill. Ramsay is prepared to put his money where his mouth is by presenting the winner with an investment opportunity to take their idea to the next level. But winning Ramsay’s support will take more than a great idea. They need to survive Gordon Ramsay – the only angel investor.





