Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars: Season Two — Has the New FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

The famous chef has a chance to put his money where his mouth is. Has the Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX?



What’s This TV Show About?

A competition series airing on the FOX television network, FOX competition reality series, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars TV show sees chef Gordon Ramsay trade his finely honed kitchen knives for the ruthless world of business. In the series, entrepreneurs from the food and beverage industry face rigorous challenges to reveal their business acumen, assess their tenacity, and help Ramsay decide which one deserves his personal $250,000 investment. The hopefuls are tested on every facet of managing a food business, from the conception and development of a product to its marketing and selling to actual customers. Ramsay and a panel of guest judges and carefully selected focus groups scrutinize the progress of these budding entrepreneurs. The contestants are put under intense pressure by Ramsay, where they need to demonstrate that they embody the essential elements for success in this industry – ambition, commitment, innovation, enthusiasm, and skill. Ramsay is prepared to put his money where his mouth is by presenting the winner with an investment opportunity to take their idea to the next level. But winning Ramsay’s support will take more than a great idea. They need to survive Gordon Ramsay – the only angel investor.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars averages a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.23 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of May 26, 2023, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars for season two? Ramsay’s shows have performed very well for the network over the years, but this one differs slightly from the rest. The ratings could be better but I think there’s a good chance it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars cancellation or renewal news.



