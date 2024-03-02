Outer Banks: Season Four Casting Announced for Netflix Mystery Drama Series

Outer Banks is returning later this year with its fourth season, and viewers will see new faces in the cast. J. Anthony Crane, Pollyanna McIntosh, Brianna Brown, Rigo Sanchez, and Mia Challis will recur in the upcoming season.

Starring Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Charles Esten, and Drew Starkey, the Netflix series follows a group of friends looking for treasure. Season three had the group on a desert island.

Netflix shared the following about the new additions, per TUDUM:

“Here are all the new (tanned) faces you can expect to meet in Outer Banks Season 4:

J. Anthony Crane (Dead Ringers, Billions) plays Chandler Groff. Darkly grief-stricken over the loss of his wife, he is welcoming to the Pogues on their latest adventure.

Pollyanna McIntosh (The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Double Blind) plays Dalia, a revolutionary-like leader and worldly baddie on a plunder who comes face-to-face with the Pogues.

Brianna Brown (Dynasty, Eastsiders) plays Hollis Robinson. The biggest realtor on the island who previously worked with Ward in a successful business deal, she now has her eye on Rafe for a new venture.

Rigo Sanchez (Animal Kingdom, Station 19) plays Lightner, an imposing stranger with a piratical nerve. This dangerous and calculating outdoorsman appears to test the Pogues.

Mia Challis (FBI: International, Clickbait) plays Ruthie, a wild child with a toxic streak who develops a close relationship with Topper.

The premiere date for Outer Banks season four will be announced later.

