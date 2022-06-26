Menu

Outer Banks: Season Three; Andy McQueen, Lou Ferrigno Jr. & Fiona Palomo Board Netflix Mystery Drama Series

by Regina Avalos,

Outer Banks TV show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

Outer Banks has added to its cast for season three. Andy McQueen, Lou Ferrigno Jr., and Fiona Palomo have joined the drama’s cast, which already features Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, and Charles Esten. The series was renewed in December.

Outer Banks is a “coming of age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the “Pogues”) in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina.”

Netflix announced the cast additions on Twitter. Check out the post below.

A premiere date for Outer Banks season three will be announced later.

