Outer Banks: Season Three; Andy McQueen, Lou Ferrigno Jr. & Fiona Palomo Board Netflix Mystery Drama Series

Outer Banks has added to its cast for season three. Andy McQueen, Lou Ferrigno Jr., and Fiona Palomo have joined the drama’s cast, which already features Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, and Charles Esten. The series was renewed in December.

Outer Banks is a “coming of age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the “Pogues”) in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina.”

Netflix announced the cast additions on Twitter. Check out the post below.

Outer Banks fans, meet S3’s new players: Andy McQueen is Carlos Singh, a ruthless Caribbean Don on a treasure hunt of his own. Lou Ferrigno Jr. is Ryan, Singh’s top security officer. Fiona Palomo as Sofia, a self-identified pogue who forms a close connection to Rafe. pic.twitter.com/bmhZQrIcGb — Netflix (@netflix) June 23, 2022

A premiere date for Outer Banks season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited about these additions to the cast of Outer Banks?