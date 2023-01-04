Outer Banks: Season Three Premiere Date and Photos Released for Netflix Teen Mystery Drama

Outer Banks is returning soon to the small screen. Netflix announced that the teen mysteries series will return with its third season on February 23rd. Starring Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, and Charles Esten, the series follows a group of teens living in North Carolina.

Netflix revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“The Pogues are returning this winter, and they’re planting their flag on a new beach. When we last saw them, they’d just lost the gold to the Camerons and washed ashore on a desert island. Season 3 finds this treasure-hunting pack dwelling in their idyllic new home, which they’ve deemed Poguelandia. As the teaser art shows, they’ve got everything they need: a private island, a glowing sunset view and each other’s company. With plenty of fishing and swimming, how dangerous could things be? “The stakes are ramping up,” say series creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke. “The Pogues realize that their adventures in the first two seasons were merely the prelude to the granddaddy of all treasure hunts.” Far from home, John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), JJ (Rudy Pankow) and Cleo (Carlacia Grant), the newest Pogue member, are on another run for their lives. With Ward and Rafe out for revenge and a ruthless Caribbean Don hunting for the bounty, it’s the Pogues against the world. “The cast have been fast friends in real life pretty much from the very beginning, and it’s been so gratifying to see those connections deepen over the years we’ve worked on the show,” say the Pates and Burke. “They are truly Pogues for Life.”

Check out a new poster and more photos teasing the return of Outer Banks below.

