Vikings: Valhalla: Season Two Premiere Date and First-Look Photos Released by Netflix

Vikings: Vahalla is returning soon to Netflix. The streaming service has announced the premiere date for season two with the release of four new first-look photos. The eight-episode season will arrive on January 12th.

Starring Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson , Laura Berlin, David Oakes, Pollyanna McIntosh, and Soren Pilmark, the Netflix series is a sequel to Vikings set 100 years after the events of that series.

Netflix revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, VIKINGS: VALHALLA chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). Season Two finds our heroes shortly after the tragic fall of Kattegat; an event that has shattered their dreams and altered their destinies. Finding themselves suddenly fugitives in Scandinavia they are forced to test their ambitions and courage in worlds beyond the fjords of Kattegat.”

Check out more photos from Vikings: Valhalla season two below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Vikings: Vahalla to Netflix in January?