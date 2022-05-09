Never Have I Ever: Season Three Premiere Date and Photos Released for Netflix Comedy

Never Have I Ever has a premiere date for its third season. Netflix teased the return of the comedy series with first look photos. The streaming service will release the show’s fourth and final season in 2023.

Starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez, and John McEnroe, the coming-of-age comedy series follows an Indian American teen girl named Devi (Ramakrishnan) as she deals with home life and high school.

Netflix revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“In Season 3 of the coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships. Never Have I Ever is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as co-creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer. Never Have I Ever is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner.

The 10-episode third season arrives on Friday, August 12th.

