Becoming Elizabeth, Step Up, Dangerous Liaisons: Starz Pulls Cancelled Shows from Streaming Service

Starz has pulled some recent cancellations off its streaming service. Becoming Elizabeth, Step Up, and Dangerous Liaisons were canceled by Starz in late 2022.

This is the second streaming service to make such a move in recent weeks. HBO Max pulled Westworld, The Nevers, Raised By Wolves, and The Time Traveler’s Wife off its streaming service after those shows were canceled.

It is not known why Starz pulled the two period dramas and the dance series off its network, per Deadline. HBO Max attributed their removals to tax write-offs.

What do you think? Are you surprised to see these three shows removed from Starz so quickly?