The Flash: Season Nine Poster Released by CW, David Ramsey, Keiynan Lonsdale & Sendhil Ramamurthy Return for Final Episodes

The final season of The Flash will premiere next month on The CW, and viewers will see three familiar faces return. David Ramsey, Keiynan Lonsdale (above, left), and Sendhil Ramamurthy will all appear in the final episodes of the superhero series. The premiere arrives on February 8th. The CW series will wrap with a 13-episode final season.

Starring Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight, The Flash follows the adventures of crime scene investigator Barry Allen (Gustin) after he gains super-speed in an accident. With the help of a special team, he fights criminals as a costumed superhero.

Original cast member Jesse L. Martin, whose new series The Irrational was just picked up by NBC, will have a recurring role this year.

Executive producer Eric Wallace said the following about the three returning cast members, per Deadline:

“As one of the legacy Arrowverse characters who helped start it all, John Diggle holds a special place in our hearts, as well as the fans. Plus, the commanding presence and commitment to excellence actor/director David Ramsey brings to the screen each-and every time is truly inspiring. So, of course, it was a no-brainer to have Diggle join Team Flash in our final season! So, get ready for a very emotional reunion as John Diggle aka Spartan helps protect Central City alongside Team Flash one, last time.” “We’re so happy to reunite with the incredibly talented Keiynan Lonsdale as a part of The Flash’s final season. Because Kid Flash isn’t just another speedster—he’s a beloved part of our Team Flash family. So as soon as we knew he was coming back, we set out to create a special and heartfelt story for his return. The result is a brilliant performance from Keiynan that showcases a side of Wally West you’ve never seen before.” “Ever since Sendhil turned in such a brilliantly haunting and unforgettable performance as the tortured Ramsey Rosso in Season Six, we’ve been looking for a way to bring him back. We also knew we wanted to have Ramsey play a part in Flash’s final race. Fortunately, everything came together and now the villainous Bloodwork’s return will set into motion one of the Flash’s wildest and most emotional adventures yet.”

Check out the poster teasing The Flash season nine below.

