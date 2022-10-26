The Flash: Season Nine; Javicia Leslie (Batwoman) Joins CW Series’ Final Season

Javicia Leslie is not leaving the Arrowverse just yet. The Batwoman star is joining the final season of The Flash, per Entertainment Weekly. No details about her role or how many episodes of the season she will appear in were released. Batwoman was canceled after three seasons earlier this year.

In addition to Leslie’s joining the series, it was also reported by Deadline that Jon Cor will be sticking around for season nine, and fans will see more of him. He has been upped to a series regular on The CW series. During seasons seven and eight, he appeared as the first the nemesis of Killer Frost and then her love interest. Season nine will feature his journey to becoming a hero.

A premiere date for the final season of The Flash has not yet been announced. Only 13 episodes are planned for the upcoming final season.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Javicia Leslie on The Flash?