The Flash: Season Nine; Grant Gustin Reflects on CW Series as Final Season Filming Begins

The Flash is returning with its ninth and final season at midseason, and the cast is now back at work on set. Grant Gustin took to his Instagram on Tuesday to share some photos and thoughts about the series as production begins.
Check out his posts below.
Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, Brandon McKnight, and Jesse L. Martin also star in the series which will have a shortened season of 13 episodes.
A premiere date for the final season of The Flash will be announced at a later date by The CW.
What do you think? Are you sad that The Flash is ending with nine seasons? Or, do you think it was time for it to end?