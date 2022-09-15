The Owl House: Season Three; Disney Channel Series’ Final Specials Kick Off Next Month

The Owl House is returning soon with its third and final season. The third season will consist of three specials, and the first will air next month. The next two specials will air in 2023.

The voice cast of the series includes Sarah-Nicole Robles, Wendie Malick, Alex Hirsch, Tati Gabrielle, Issac Ryan Brown, Mae Whitman, Cissy Jones, Matthew Rhys, Zeno Robinson, and Fryda Wolff. The series follows a young girl’s journey in the demon realm.

Disney Channel revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Disney Branded Television’s Peabody Award-winning “The Owl House” debuts the first of its final specials SATURDAY, OCT. 15 (9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT), with a simulcast on Disney Channel and Disney XD. Created and executive produced by Dana Terrace (Disney’s “DuckTales”), the 44-minute specials follow Luz’s journey to save the Boiling Isles from the evil Emperor Belos and the unpredictable Collector. The following two installments will premiere in 2023. Picking up immediately following the events of the season two finale, the first special, “Thanks to Them,” finds Luz and her friends stuck in the human realm and willing to go to daring lengths to return to the Boiling Isles. “The Owl House” follows Luz, a self-assured teenage girl who stumbles upon a portal to a magical realm where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and a tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda’s apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting. In 2021, the series won the prestigious Peabody Award in the Children & Youth category for “building a wildly inventive other world that makes room for everyone.” Extensions for “The Owl House” include apparel and phone accessories that are available at Amazon.com/DisneyChannel, as well as two children’s books inspired by the series from Disney Publishing Group: “The Owl House: Witches Before Wizards” and “The Owl House: Hex-cellent Tales from The Boiling Isles,” both available at www.DisneyBooks.com. The voice cast includes Sarah-Nicole Robles (“Star Darlings”) as Luz, Wendie Malick (“Just Shoot Me”) as Eda, Alex Hirsch (Disney’s “Gravity Falls”) as King and Hooty, Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”) as Emperor Belos, Issac Ryan Brown (Disney Channel’s “Raven’s Home”) as Gus, Tati Gabrielle (“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”) as Willow, Mae Whitman (“Good Girls”) as Amity, Cissy Jones (“Little Big Awesome”) as Lilith, and Zeno Robinson (“Big City Greens”) as Hunter. In addition to Terrace, Wade Wisinski (“Be Cool, Scooby-Doo!”) is producer, and Andy Garner-Flexner (“Adventure Time”) is art director. “The Owl House” is a production of Disney Television Animation and carries a TV-Y7 FV parental guideline.”

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of The Owl House?