Reacher: Season Two; Shaun Sipos (Outer Range) Joins Prime Video Action Series

Reacher is adding a new face to its cast for season two. Shaun Sipos (Outer Range, above) is joining the action series which is based on the novels by Lee Child.

Starring Alan Ritchson, Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Chris Webster, Hugh Thompson, Maria Sten, Harvey Guillén, Kristin Kreuk, Currie Graham, Marc Bendavid, Willie C. Carpenter, Maxwell Jenkins, and Bruce McGill, the Prime Video series follows a former U.S. Army military policeman (Ritchson) who battles dangerous criminals as he travels the country.

Deadline revealed the following about Sipos’ upcoming role in the Prime Video series:

In a one-year deal, Sipos will play David O’Donnell. He served with Reacher (Ritchson) in 110th, the Army’s unit of Special Investigators, and is like a brother to Reacher.

Season two of Reacher is based on book 11 titled Bad Luck and Trouble and Sipos’ character is a prominent one in the book. It is the only novel that the character appears in which explains the actor’s one-season deal.

Reacher was renewed for a second season in February, ahead of the series’ launch. A premiere date for season two of the series will be announced in the future. Production begins this fall on the new episodes.

