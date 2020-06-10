Bluey: Season Two of Preschool Series Coming to Disney Channel

Bluey is returning to the Disney Channel with its second season next month. The series is from Australia, but it will air on various Disney platforms.

“Bluey, the Emmy® Award-winning Australian series that has won over pre-schoolers and parents alike, is bounding onto screens for an all-new second season July 10, 2020 on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. All season two episodes will subsequently air on Disney Junior. The first season of the heart-warming show, brought to you by BBC Studios, will continue to air on Disney Junior and Disney Channel, and will remain available to stream on Disney+.

“Bluey has won the hearts of kids and parents with its beautiful animation and honest take on modern family life. The show offers relatable situations for engaging kids every day, which is so important to parents at this current time,” said Henrietta Hurford-Jones, Director of Children’s Content Partnerships, BBC Studios. “Disney Junior and Disney Channel are the perfect homes for a brand new season of inspirational episodes, bringing families together for a genuine co-viewing experience that delivers laughs as well as real, impactful messages.”

“We love that kids and parents are embracing Bluey all across America. It’s really wonderful to see kids programming from Australia resonating so much with U.S. audiences,” said Bluey EPs and Ludo co-founders, Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson. “We love hearing from fans on social media and hope everyone enjoys this new season, as much as we enjoyed making it!”

Season 2 introduces viewers to more of Bluey and Bingo’s friends and extended family, as well as a variety of imaginative and ingenious games, including Tickle Crabs, Fancy Restaurant, Rug Island, and many more. The season also shines a spotlight on Bandit and Chilli’s relationship with their daughters, as they continue to juggle work and childcare. In addition, Anthony Field, the world-famous original and current Blue Wiggle of The Wiggles, lends his voice to characters featured in two of the new episodes, including one of the season premiere episodes “Dance Mode.”